KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Winning weather streak for fans in Kansas City

We haven't seen much rain recently, and that's great news for Chiefs and Royals fans.

That dry cold front has left us refreshed today with a more fall-like forecast. Expect absolutely beautiful weather for the Chiefs game tonight!

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

As the week progresses, expect warmer temperatures as a high-pressure system wraps in warm air from the south.

We could see temperatures in the 80s by Wednesday, just in time for the Royals return to Kansas City.

Tonight's game in New York will have mild temperatures and remain dry, keeping all the big games tonight in players hands versus mother natures.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

On Thursday, there is a weird new feature to watch — a potential shortwave or dirty ridge-like set up could pulse some showers through Wednesday night into Thursday through Kansas.

Will this hold and bring and activity to Kansas City? I am not very hopeful.

If it does, it will be very minimal and just showery.

Right now, it's just a footnote in the forecast and precip chances have not yet made it onto our 10 day.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Meanwhile, in the gulf, Hurricane Milton is exploding — this storm is already historic.

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/CassieKSHB/status/1843347972702253447#

Hurricane Milton is currently in an extremely favorable environment to hold onto its power if not gain more.

The Gulf of Mexico is bath water, with sea surface temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

It is also very quiet down there, leaving Milton with little interaction from atmospheric influences.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Hurricane Milton is expected to run into some dry air that is currently sitting over the Mississippi River into the Southeast.

This coupled with some wind shear should weaken Milton away from Category 5 status before landfall.

However, this hurricane is still likely to be a major system with life-threatening hazards along the coastline and well inland by Wednesday.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near Tampa, but its path could still change.

Even though it might weaken from a Category 5 to a Category 3, it's still a major hurricane.

Florida has experience with these storms, having been hit by 4 Category 5 hurricanes, including Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian was only a Category 5 storm for six hours, and is a location that is still very much in recovery two years later and now in the path of Milton as well.

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/CassieKSHB/status/1843359722398986706#

Check in on your Florida people, and check back for rain chances in Kansas City. We are still really struggling to find anything significant.

