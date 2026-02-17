KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Winter Reality Check on the Way

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have seen a thick high overcast today and it really played a role in our temperatures. We were thinking we could see highs 70°-72° even with the clouds. But, these clouds were rather thick and we could only get to 64°.

You can see where there was sunshine. It was 70° in Omaha, NE and 76° in Grand Island, NE. Regardless, our high of 64° is still 20 degrees above average.

Also, we have seen 40 mph wind gusts from the south. But, in western Kansas winds have gusted to 50-55 mph and I-70 is still closed from Colby, KS to Wakeeny, KS as of my writing this due to blowing dust.

Take a look at this I-70 camera east of Colby, KS. That is blowing dust not a bad lens.

OK, now to what is next as we are tracking a strong cold front and the chance of snow.

WEDNESDAY:

This will be a nice day with much more sunshine and much less wind. Highs will be 65°-70°.

THURSDAY (NOON):

This is the day of the strong cold front. We should eek out a high in the low 60s before the strong cold front barrels through around noon. You can see the 70s in eastern Missouri to the 10s/20s in Nebraska with some snow.

THURSDAY (7 PM):

The snow will track east into Iowa with possibly some flurries into northwest Missouri by 7 PM. We will see a lot of sunshine Thursday despite the strong front.

Our temperatures will be dropping into the 30s with wind chill values in the teens by evening. The wind will be northwest at 15-35 mph behind the front.

FRIDAY:

We will see highs much colder around 40° which is more like February. Clouds will be increasing as a storm system approaches from the west along with a light wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY:

This is when the door opens for the chance of snow. Right now it looks like a very weak system that would bring patches of light snow and flurries. There are still many questions with this storm, mainly how strong it will be as it moves by.

It will be cold enough for snow and the track seems pretty good to bring snow in KC. But, will this storm hold together as it moves by? If it is any weaker, we won't see any snow. If it is any stronger, we could see a few inches of snow.

We will be watching this as usual.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy