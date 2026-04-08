Good Wednesday, bloggers,

The cold front that we are tracking is now moving through northwest Kansas, southeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

This front arrives in northern Missouri tonight and will be with us, wavering back and forth through the weekend.

Jeff Penner

The winds of change ahead of this front are gusting 35-50 mph, strongest in Iowa.

Jeff Penner

This front will interact with a series of systems now entering the West Coast to bring several chances of rain and thunderstorms to our area through the weekend.

Here is a summary of the best chance of thunderstorms, as of data from Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Penner

Details are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active Weather Pattern Around the Corner

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