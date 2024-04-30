KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active weather pattern is not slowing down

Good morning, bloggers —

A cold front sparks severe thunderstorms for the area this evening. Here's the latest thinking on the timing and threats of the active weather.

KSHB Weather

TIMING & THREATS

Now until 5 p.m.

Becoming very warm, more humid and windy. Wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph. High temperatures climb into the low 80s as well.

5-6 p.m.

Storms fire up across northeast Kansas to southwest Iowa. Initially, especially if beginning isolated and discrete, storms could produce damaging wind gusts of over 70 mph, large hail around the size of a golf ball and an isolated tornado.

Luckily, the tornado threat is MUCH lower than over the weekend. Conditions just aren't very favorable for tornadoes to form. Still, we will need to watch any discrete supercells in northeast Kansas.

KSHB Weather

7-10 p.m.

Storms should fill into a line and travel east approaching KC. At this point, storms could still bring strong, damaging wind gusts and hail while the tornado concern drops off.

KSHB Weather

After 10 p.m.

Rain and any lingering storms will weaken and travel southeast of our region.

KSHB Weather

LOOKING BEYOND

Wednesday to Thursday will stay very active for the area. Most of our concern turns to a flooding/flash flooding threat as more rain falls on top of already saturated ground.

During this period, the risk of severe thunderstorms will also depend on how the previous round of thunderstorms leave the atmosphere. I'd say the next chance of heavier thunderstorms shows up Wednesday evening and night, lingering into Thursday as the system FINALLY clears the area.

Just like last week, we will take it day by day, and, of course, share the latest information as we analyze it.

Thanks for following along!

—