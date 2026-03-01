KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active Weather Pattern Starts with a Wintry Mix Today

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have an interesting storm system to deal with today. Every degree will make a difference on how slick surfaces get. This morning we dropped to the 20s which is plenty cold enough for messy roads. But, the precipitation does not start until 12-2 PM and we will warm up before the precipitation begins. Now, how much will we warm up?

The day started with sunshine. The more sun we see between 9 AM and noon, the more we warm up. The more we warm up, the less chance of slick conditions during the precipitation event. Once precipitation starts, temperatures will drop. But, if they drop from higher levels it would keep more locations above 32°. Now, in locations that see mostly sleet & snow it may not make much of a difference.

It was a pretty sunrise with the peeks of sun.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The locations with best chance to see slick conditions & snow/sleet are in a Winter Weather Advisory which is north of KC.

Jeff Penner

When you look across the USA, we are the only ones dealing with winter weather today!

Jeff Penner

Details on this interesting weather day and beyond are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised