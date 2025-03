Good Sunday, bloggers,

We are tracking a rather active week of weather as the calendar changes to April. The storm that looks to have the biggest impact on our region will be Tuesday-Wednesday.

We are already in a level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather.

Jeff Penner

Details on the active week of weather are in the almost 5-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active Week of Weather Ahead, Watching Tuesday Night

