KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Are you dreaming of a 'warm' Christmas?

I'm dreaming of a "warm" Christmas

Not like the ones I used to know

Where the trees sway in the breeze

And children flee...

To play outside in the sun, oh, the sun

Oh wait, that is not how that song is supposed to go...

But that is sure how the week of Christmas is looking to load for us in Kansas City!

The chance of a White Christmas in KC this year isn't promising. In fact, it's looking quite warm from coast to coast. Temperatures on Christmas Day are trending toward the upper 50s, while the 60s are still a possibility. We might compete with some previous warm Christmas Days! pic.twitter.com/haoNnjKwBC — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) December 17, 2024

Before we get to that, let's talk about the rest of this week first!

We've got a warm front loading as we enjoy our second 50-degree day today, but a cold front will bring us a bit of a reality check tomorrow.

We may even shake out a few sprinkles tonight. Overall, we are talking less than 0.10" of rain for those east of Kansas City.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Then, since we've liked the 50s so much this week, we're going to grab one more nice day on Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives Friday.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

As we look ahead to our next cold snap, it looks like the coldest air will hug Thursday night into Friday, and then by Saturday, we start a nice warming trend.

While many are looking ahead to Saturday as the last regular season home game for the Chiefs, it is also the first day of winter, which doesn't mean much besides more daylight loading!

KSHB 14 - Cassie Wilson

The temperature trend will technically be on a warming trend by Saturday.

The warming trend coming next week could be intense, so the game preview honestly looks pretty nice for the Chiefs-Texans game.

We are expecting temps near 40° for kickoff with no real prevalent weather.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So about next week...

The weather trend next week is showing signs that a large ridge of high pressure will build across the U.S., bringing above-average temperatures to just about everyone from coast to coast.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Across the Great Plains, we are tracking temperatures 10-20° above normal for this time of year.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

That means a 60-degree Christmas isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

So let's talk a little about climate. Normal for Dec. 25 is 40°, and we've only ever hit 60° on Christmas Day in Kansas City nine times.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Last year ended up as our wettest Christmas, but it was chilly at 40°.

This year, we may push into the top 10 warmest Christmases in KC history.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Top 10 Warmest Christmases



67°: 1922 66°: 2019 & 1899 65°: 2016, 1950 & 1936 64°: 1960 & 1954 63°: 1971 58°: 1959 57°: 2021 & 1963 56°: 1946, 1931 & 1929 55°: 1938 54°: 1940

So yeah, it might be time to start rewriting your favorite Christmas songs to include some warmth.

But in glass-half-full news, I know with school closed next week for many kiddos, they will at least have a lot of outside time :).

Now, when it comes to storm chances, it isn't all that clear. We are watching some iffy setups for Monday into Tuesday (Dec. 23-24) and possibly something right after Christmas.

Come back for more on that as the precipitation signal becomes more clear!

As of now, the temperature signal is pretty clear we will be warm for Saint Nick and to kick off Hanukkah.

