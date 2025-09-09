KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Beneficial Rain for Some Locations Today

Good Tuesday bloggers,

It is no secret that we need rain as most locations since the end of July are running 25% to 50% of average or less.

What is amazing is that since July it has been almost non-stop rain from Nebraska to north Texas, just west of our area. The rain out there has been tracking towards us, but then mostly falls apart before it reaches our area or it simply misses our area.

Yesterday was exhibit A on this rainfall pattern.

Our area did not see a drop, while locations west of Salina, KS received 3"-12" of rain. There are still Flood Warnings out there.

Jeff Penner

Well, today we have rain and thunderstorms heading this way. And it looks like it will make it in to at least some very dry locations.

As of 530 AM there was a line of rain and thunderstorms from just north of Manhattan, KS to south of Omaha, NE. This should hold together in some form as there is an upper level disturbance associated with it and there is a feed of Gulf moisture following it around 3000-5000 feet.

Jeff Penner

NOW-NOON:

We will see the rain and thunderstorms progress southeast into eastern Kansas and western Missouri. In rain areas temperatures will be in the 60s. It will warm to the 70s where it does not rain.

Jeff Penner

NOON-4 PM:

The rain will exit and the clouds will slowly break up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s where the sun comes out and stay in the upper 60s where the clouds hang tough.

Tonight with a clearing sky and light wind the conditions are there for patchy dense fog.

Jeff Penner

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with a new disturbance, but the rain chances are quite low or zero for about 5 days after Wednesday. Those dry days will be hot as well with highs around 90°.

RAINFALL FORECAST TODAY-WEDNESDAY:

This system will bring a 20-30 mile wide 1"-2" rainfall zone and a 20-30 mile wide .25"-1" rainfall zone around the heaviest rain. Outside the .25"-1" rainfall zone amounts will be trace-25" or zip.

This data has the heaviest from around Seneca, KS to Butler, MO.. This heaviest zone can still shift northeast or southwest by 15-30 miles at the last minute.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Fingers crossed it rains on your yard or farm.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy