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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Better rain chances for Kansas City on Halloween weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday morning update
3 Day Forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spooky season is coming with some showers this year. A few raindrops are possible over the next few days, with the best chance of rain holding off until late Thursday through Saturday.

Rain Chances

We'll have some clouds around Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This is noticeably cooler compared to the last few days, but still warm for late October.

Rain will become less likely into the evening hours with a few additional showers possible overnight.

Tuesday Forecast

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 50s. Skies will clear throughout the morning, giving way to sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast

Rain chances will likely hold off for the most part throughout the daytime hours on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, there's a chance of a few showers and storms across northern Missouri and northeast Kansas. The severe threat is low with any of the storms that develop.

Rain chances will generally stay to the north of Kansas City Wednesday night.

Rain Wednesday Night

After Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek.

Although we could see off and on rain chances over the next few days, the best chance for rain will arrive late Thursday into Saturday.

3 Day Forecast

Showers are possible throughout the day on Halloween (Saturday) with temperatures in the upper 60s. I'll have more details on timing in my next weather blog later this week.

Sunday is trending drier now with a high near 70°.

Weekend Forecast

A few showers and storms are possible on Monday with another cold front moving into our area. This will likely bring temperatures back into the upper 50s and 60s.

10 Day Forecast

Don't get too comfortable with the cooler air, though. I don't expect to see consistent chilly weather for a while, or at least for the first couple weeks of November.

The week of November 4-10 is expected to be above average for this time of year. Mid to upper 50s are considered average for early November. Anything above that would be above average for this time of year.

Temperature Outlook

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

Ask Jade
Ask Jade

I hope you enjoy the last few days of October!

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