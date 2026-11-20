KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big weather changes are coming to Kansas City this weekend, but before that happens, you can plan on a windy end to the week on Friday.

Overnight temperatures heading into Friday will be very mild, with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s to begin the day.

You can expect clear skies, breezy conditions, and mild temperatures — especially for this point in the year!

KSHB

Friday will be full of sunshine with a healthy warm up into the afternoon. Highs will reach anywhere from the upper 60s to mid 70s across our area.

The only catch... is the wind.

KSHB

Winds will remain breezy overnight, gusting up to 15-20 mph. By late morning Friday, gusts will be up near 25 mph, reaching up to 35 by the afternoon and evening.

The strong winds will be coming in out of the south, which is what is going to fuel our warm up throughout the day.

KSHB

Highs on Saturday will return the upper 60s and low 70s once again. The morning will start out sunny, with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Most of Saturday will be dry with spotty showers possible in the afternoon and evening. After sunset, showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches the area. The risk of severe weather is low, with a wind gust up to 50 mph and small hail possible.

KSHB

The cold front will leave behind much cooler temperatures for Sunday.

A few spotty showers are possible in the morning, but luckily the rest of the day should be dry, just in time for the Chiefs game.

If you're headed out to Arrowhead on Sunday, bundle up! It's going to be a chilly game with tailgating and game-time temperatures in the 40s. It will feel more like the 30s, though, when you factor in the wind.

KSHB

The rest of next week is looking chilly as well. Morning lows will dip below the freezing mark, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving will likely be cool but mild with a high near 45 and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to be a tad warmer heading into next weekend.

After Saturday night, rain chances are very slim for the rest of the 10 Day Forecast.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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I hope you have a great end to your week!