KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Big Warm Around the Corner, Valentine's Day Snow?

We are tracking 2 main items.

1. A big warm up

2. The chance of a winter storm around Valentin's day. If you have been on social media I am sure you have heard the chatter about this potential storm.

Let's go through all of this.

UPPER LEVEL FLOW/TEMPERATURES:

TODAY:

The upper level pattern dictates what happens at the surface and we have been dominated by a huge trough in the eastern USA and ridge in the western USA the last 3 weeks. This has kept us very cold and mostly dry, except for the one main snow. The eastern USA has been crazy cold with all kinds of winter precipitation. As of today this is is still the case, but you can see our flow is coming from western Canada and not the North Pole.

Storms systems are lined up in the Pacific Ocean like planes at O'hare. They have been waiting for this persistent ridge west/trough east pattern to break.

Jeff Penner

This is a temperature anomaly map. How much below or above average will temperatures run. Our average high today is 40° with an average low of 21°. Today's high is in the low 30s and we are in the blue which is around 5° below average.

Jeff Penner

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend we are starting to see the persistent pattern break down. The Arctic flow is now only in New England while we have a flat ridge moving in. The small system in Nebraska will have little affect on our weather. The Pacific systems are still moving slowly. The 1st one is located across northern Baja, CA.

Jeff Penner

We will see temperatures get to 5-10 degrees above average. So, that means highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Jeff Penner

Early next week, Monday and/or Tuesday will see temperatures run 15 to 25 degrees above average in the middle of the USA. Yes, our average high is 41° next week plus 15°-25° puts our highs well into the 60s.

Jeff Penner

By next Thursday the systems are crossing the country west to east. There is still much uncertainty on which one will be the bigger one. We will have a chance to see precipitation 2-3 times between February 12 and 20. The Arctic air is gone, but you can still get snow without Arctic air. But, yes some systems may bring rain.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

We will be in the upper 20s to low 30s during the morning as temperatures may start to drift up after midnight from temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Jeff Penner

Finally! We will reach the 50s for the first time since January 13th. It's only been 3 weeks, but seems like 3 months. It will be partly cloudy and breezy during the morning with less clouds and wind during the afternoon.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s or even low 40s. We are still stair stepping the warm up as we track another cold front.

Jeff Penner

The front will zoom south with hardly a cloud. It is not that strong of a front for February, but it will have an impact on temperatures. If the front waits until closer to noon we will see highs near 60°. Right now it looks like the front arrives mid-morning. This means highs will be in the low 50s. If it comes through faster we will be in the upper 40s.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

It will be mostly sunny with lows in the 20s. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 40s as the Friday cold front turns to a warm front and begins heading this way.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The front will be moving slowly and the cooler air will be drifting away as well. So, Sunday looks like a nice day with highs in the low to mid 50s and a light wind.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

Now we are talking! Highs will be around 65°! It will be mostly sunny & breezy.

The cold front to the north will most likely come through Tuesday so highs will return to the 40s. But, the high for Tuesday may end up at midnight before the front arrives. This means the official high may be around 60°.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY-VALENTINES DAY:

We will see 1-2 chances of precipitation with highs mostly 35°-45° and lows 25°-35°. The best chance to see precipitation looks to be Friday-Valentine's day.

If you have been on social media I am sure you have heard the chatter about a winter storm around Valentines day with two and a half feet possible.

Well KC has received one, 2 foot snowstorm in recorded history. That was March 23-24, 1912.

At this time the chance of a storm is looking pretty good and it could be snow, but a 99.9% chance we do not see 2 feet!

Here is the American model solution from last night for Valentine's day. It does have some snow. It will change a thousand times between now and next week. Stay tuned!

Jeff Penner

