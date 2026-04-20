KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City stays calm through Wednesday, then changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We continue to monitor the upcoming changes to the weather pattern that start at the end of the week. The first chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday and there is a threat of severe weather.

Jeff Penner

There will be many chances of rain and thunderstorms, in periods, through the weekend into next week. But, will they all have a severe threat?

Details are in the video below.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Calm Through Wednesday, then Changes

Have a great week

Stay healthy