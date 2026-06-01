KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Calmer Weather, but for How Long?

Good Monday bloggers,

What a wild night of weather north of I-70 with water rescues and 60-80 mph wind gusts. The worst occurred between Parkville and Liberty through Gladstone.

Jeff Penner

We have calmer weather today through Thursday. Then, another period of active weather.

Details on what happened last night, the last 5 days and how it affected May stats (It is May statistics day!) and what is next are in the 7 minute video below.

Have great week ahead

Stay healthy