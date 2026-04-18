KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Calmer Weather for a Few Days

Good Saturday bloggers,

Wow! What a week as we had 3 severe weather events. The 3rd severe weather event on Friday was not just our area. We were part of a line that was about 900 miles long!

Jeff Penner

This line had severe weather all along it with the most tornadoes in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Jeff Penner

In the wake of the 3rd severe weather event we have seen temperatures in the teens and 20s across Nebraska, western Iowa and the Dakotas. This is not good for any newly planted/emerged corn.

Jeff Penner

What is next? We do see our next chance of thunderstorms.

Details on everything next and a closer look at what occurred Friday are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy