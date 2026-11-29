KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rain has cleared, and all that is left from the cold front is ... the cold! It's going to be a chilly, windy end to the weekend before warmer weather arrives for the workweek.

After starting off Sunday morning with widespread showers, the rest of the day will remain dry, although a bit uncomfortable.

A strong north wind will bring cold air into our area and counteract any warming for the afternoon. This will keep temperatures locked in the low 40s for the day.

KSHB

Secure your outdoor holiday decorations! Windy conditions will last into the evening, gusting up to 35 mph out of the north. This will drop the feels-like temperature into the 30s for most of the day.

KSHB

Winds will become lighter overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

KSHB

After a chilly start to the morning, sunshine will return to the area for most of the day on Monday and help warm temperatures back into the 50s. Some clouds will start to move in during the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be much more comfortable compared to Sunday, with warmer temperatures and calm conditions.

KSHB

Temperatures will climb higher and higher throughout the week, reaching the low 60s by Wednesday. This will be the warmest day of the week.

Another cold front will move in by Wednesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances to end the week.

KSHB

The best chance of rain will be throughout the day on Thursday and should wrap up by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler to start off next weekend, with highs in the 40s and dry conditions. A brief warm front may make an appearance by the end of the weekend.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Stay warm, and enjoy the rest of your weekend!