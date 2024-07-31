KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold front to crash our triple digit heat party

Happy Hump Day Blog Readers-

Are you ready for this heat streak to end? I know I am! Well I have good news, some not so good news, and some more heat news.



Good News: Triple digit heat index ends tonight

Not So Good News: It's still summer and 90s hold Thursday through the weekend

More Heat News: Another dangerous heat window is likely early next week

Good News: It ends tonight!

Today we are still expecting a dangerous heat index near 115° in some locations but our Excessive Heat Warning will expire tonight as a cold front moves in.

This cold front could spark some strong to severe storms overnight. We will start with this front popping isolated thunderstorms north near Maryville around 10 pm then watch a probably patchy line of storms build south toward the Metro by 2-4 am.

KSHB

Risks are mainly focused on 60 mph wind gusts and pea to quarter size hail. There is a bigger risk north of the Leavenworth-Chillicothe areas because that is were storms will start off. As they first ignite they have a better potential to produce severe weather. But as we move through the night, storms will weaken. One things to watch tough, as they impact the heat in the Metro core near sunrise we could see a few storms get a quick boost. Here is what radar could look like by 3 am.

KSHB

Not So Good News: It's Still Summer

As I write this blog there are 52 days, 2o hours and 32 minutes until Fall officially begins... so if you are counting down the days until the cool crisp weather like I am, sorry it's still going to be hot on the back side of this cold front. If you are a Summer fan then well this is probably more good news! We are backing away from the yucky heat and humidity combo and returning to more of a near normal summer trend starting tomorrow for many and everyone by Friday.

KSHB

KSHB

So while today could be tied with one of the hottest days of the year... tomorrow we stay hot but we are certainly backing away from all that "stick and ick" a bit.

Hottest Day of 2024: 98° (6/24)

7/31 Forecast: 98°

More Heat News: Another heat dome is loading

This weekend looks to stay dry with lots of sunshine and low 90s holding. Enjoy that Summer like weather, just don't forget the sunscreen! Next week though there is another heat dome eyeing the state of Kansas and Oklahoma. Expect a period of dangerous heat early next week here in Kansas City.