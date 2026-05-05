KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold May rain, and colder May snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in for a couple of cold and rainy May days. The average high is 70°, but we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Several areas of rain are moving into Kansas City as of 6:45 a.m. You could see them when looking out the window in the west and southwest sky in the form of rain shafts.

Jeff Penner

You could see them on radar as well.

Jeff Penner

Colorado and far western Kansas it will be colder and there will be a colder May snow!

Jeff Penner

How much more rain is on the way? How much snow will fall in Colorado/western Kansas? Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy