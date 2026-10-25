KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Comfortable and warm into the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may want to start thinking about a costume that goes well with an umbrella. The week ahead will be mostly dry with highs in the 70s, before a cool and rainy Halloween weekend.

It will be another warm yet comfortable day to end the weekend on Sunday. After temperatures start out in the 50s, Kansas City will be in the 70s by noon and eventually reach the mid to upper 70s once again by the afternoon.

You can expect partly cloudy skies, low humidity and light winds. More clouds will start to build back in by this evening. A great day to get outdoors!

KSHB

Monday morning will start off cool, calm and cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 50s to begin the day.

KSHB

By Monday afternoon, you can expect very similar weather compared to the last few days: partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday and Sunday, and it should be another comfortable and pleasant day.

KSHB

Tuesday's temperatures will be a bit cooler, with afternoon highs likely closer to 70 degrees due to cooler air moving in with a weak cold front to the west.

The front will bring the chance for a few spotty showers throughout the day on Tuesday, however, I do not expect to see a lot of rain for our area from this system. Most of the rain will stay to our north and west.

KSHB

A better chance for rain arrives at the end of the week and into next weekend. Saturday, which is Halloween, is the day with the most rain potential as of right now. This will also be paired with a cool down.

KSHB

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler next weekend. You can expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s starting Saturday, as well as into next week.

This is still considered to be above average for this time of year, although next weekend's temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler compared to this weekend.

KSHB

Much like how fall 2026 has been going so far, the first week of November is looking warmer than average for the KC area.

Average highs for early in the month typically fall between 57 degrees and 60 degrees. Anything above that would be considered above average for this time of year.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Enjoy your Sunday and GO CHIEFS!