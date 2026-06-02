KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Comfortable & Dry for a Few Days, then a Change

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are looking at some great June weather today and tomorrow. One reason for the nice weather is the drier air that has moved in from the east. The drier air is represented by the dewpoint temperature. Maryville, MO has a dewpoint of 54° while Emporia, KS has a dewpoint of 71°. There is more water in the air at Emporia as opposed to Maryville.

Jeff Penner

I attempt to explain the dewpoint in the 7 minute video below and I look at the upcoming return to a more active weather pattern.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy