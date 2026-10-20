KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Comfortable weather sticks around through weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will gradually climb through the rest of the week, but even our warmest days will still be comfortable heading into the weekend.

The first half of Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant. This will allow temperatures to warm up pretty quickly into the mid-60s by around noon.

The afternoon hours will look a bit different. Clouds will move in from the south, along with the chance of a few spotty showers. Our warming will stall a bit once cloud cover is in place; however, temperatures should still manage to make it near 70° by the end of the day.

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Showers moving in from the south will begin to fall apart as they head farther north and east.

The best chance of rain today will stay south of Kansas City, but the metro may see a few raindrops if the showers manage to hold together.

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The chance for rain will wrap up later this evening. Overnight, you can expect mild conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday morning will be calm with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. You'll find it noticeably warmer compared to the last few mornings.

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Wednesday will be dry with sunshine lasting throughout the afternoon hours. It will be a great day to go outside if you get the chance! Highs will be a bit warmer compared to earlier in the week, reaching the low to mid-70s.

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The warm-up doesn't stop there! Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Thursday through Saturday with dry conditions. This is about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. It should still feel pretty comfortable nonetheless.

Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday, continuing to drop into early next week. A few showers are possible throughout the week, along with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

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For the final days of October and the first few days of November, the Kansas City area is expected to have above-average temperatures. Low 60s and upper 50s are considered average highs for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Wishing you a fantastic week!

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