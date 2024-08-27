KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Dog days of summer bring heat, haze & storms

Happy Tuesday, blog readers —

We're closely monitoring the heat.

While the heat index has dropped slightly below 105°F, it's still dangerously hot. We expect temperatures to climb back into the 100-105°F range this afternoon.

However, relief is on the way. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening, bringing a temporary break from the heat and humidity.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Unfortunately, the combination of heat, sunshine and pollution in the region will lead to elevated ozone levels today.

An Orange Alert is in effect for six metro counties: Leavenworth (KS), Wyandotte (KS), Johnson (KS), Platte (MO), Clay (MO) and Jackson (MO).

The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach between 100 and 150, placing us in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, asthmatics, diabetics and individuals with heart and lung diseases.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We're under a Level 1 (out of 5) severe weather risk today.

Late afternoon heat and humidity could trigger scattered thunderstorms. These storms might bring small hail or strong winds.

While severe weather is unlikely, microbursts are possible.

A microburst is a small-scale downdraft that occurs in thunderstorms. It's essentially a burst of cold air that rushes downward from a storm cloud, spreading out and causing strong winds at the surface.

Microbursts can be quite dangerous, causing damage to buildings, trees and power lines.

Storms might start around 4-5 p.m. but likely won't become severe until 6-7 p.m. Our severe weather window lasts until 11 p.m. to midnight.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Here's a snapshot of what one model is predicting for 7 p.m. But remember, storm locations can change.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Storms should end around 1 a.m., leaving behind hot and humid conditions for the next 48 hours.

A stronger cold front is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday, bringing some relief from the heat.

However, this cold front could also bring some severe weather.

Once the cooling begins, temperatures could drop into the 70s.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Labor Day weekend is looking good!

Expect dry weather and mild temperatures, with highs in the 80s dropping to the 70s by Monday.

This cool trend continues into early September.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

But wait, there's more!

We're keeping an eye on the Pacific for possible storms in the first week of September.

Stay tuned for updates as we kick off the new month.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

—