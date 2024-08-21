KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Don't let this cool trend fool you, here comes the heat

Happy hump day, blog readers —

This cool weather trend has been refreshing, hasn't it?

Our August weather has been trending cool with our mean maximum temperature sitting three degrees below normal right now.

This places us in the bottom 25th percentile for August temperatures this year ... so far.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We look to hold onto this cooler-than-normal trend for our third preseason game tomorrow.

But this in-and-out cloud trend will continue as well. There is a wave off the Rockies that looks to bring a burst of clouds and light rain through Kansas.

This could bring a few sprinkles in through the afternoon, but it should remain dry for the game, just cloudy at times.

Honestly, you can't beat this forecast for an August football game.

When it comes to weatherproofing the game this week, there isn't much to worry about!

Hey, maybe even break out some of your favorite light jackets or long sleeves.

August isn't quite done yet, and the last 10 days could bring our mean max temp up!

We are tracking a heat dome heading to sit right over Kansas City by Sunday.

When it comes to the heat, we are expecting the heat index to be in the 95-105 degree range from Saturday through Monday.

By Tuesday, there looks to be a system coming in, but it will most likely remain hot and humid for a bit.

Please keep in mind this heat will be hitting hard through the weekend, so make sure to be mindful of heat stress.

Check in on your people and pets, stay hydrated and, most importantly, look before you lock.

While the triple-digit heat index should relax by Tuesday a bit as stormy skies roll into the forecast, it will still remain above average to close out the month of August.

Come September, though, there is a trend of some cooler air coming into the northern Great Plains ... so we will have to wait and see how that sets up for Kansas City.

Are you ready for fall?

