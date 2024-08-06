KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 cold fronts bring early September chill

Happy Tuesday, blog readers —

We are tracking a cool snap — by August standards — settling into the area.

The first of two cold fronts has moved through, and it is remarkably different out there today than it was yesterday.

In fact, we are sitting around 20 degrees cooler this midday than we were yesterday. That's a powerful cold front!

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

But wait, there is more!

Another cold front is eyeing the Kansas City area by Thursday. This one will bring rain chances with it and even cooler temps.

Rain totals look to stay around 0.25-0.5" with this setup coming in more from Canada than tapping into the Gulf.

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

The rain with this system looks to start Thursday morning but become more steady by Thursday night into Friday morning.

It should clear out by Friday midday.

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

This front will certainly create a fall vibe in the air ... so break out the pumpkin spice and sweaters because we are jumping ahead about a month when it comes to our forecast Thursday through Sunday.

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

How cool is cool when it comes to August in Kansas City?

Well, Friday we will be closer to a record minimum max (aka the coolest high temperature). Saturday morning, we will be closer to a record overnight low.

The coolest August day in Kansas City occurred on a very rainy day where we saw 2/15" of rain on Aug. 5, 2017, keeping our high temperature at a chilly 65°.

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

The coldest night we've lived through in August in Kansas City occurred Aug. 28, 1986, when it almost dropped to 43°... that is almost frost levels!

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

Will any August heat make its way into the forecast?

Well, we are watching a period starting Aug. 13 for a heat dome to try and return to the southern Plains.

This doesn't look like a direct heat hit for us but leaves us living life on the edge of the heat dome, which is a prime spot for a front to slide around on. It even looks like a slide!

So while we are looking to trend warmer by Aug. 13-19, Jeff Penner reminded me this period also corresponds with a very wet period we had around June 25th - July 5th.

CASSIE WILSON, KSHB 41 WEATHER

—