KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Dry Today & Memorial Day then Changes

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are looking at some very nice weather today and Memorial Day, starting with a gorgeous sunrise.

There has been areas of dense fog southeast of KC. It is in the process of burning off.

You can see some fog in the distance, that was mainly along the river in KC. You can see a deck of clouds right near the horizon. That is the western edge of the clouds we had Saturday which were caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms 2 counties south of KC.

Jeff Penner

We are currently going through, on average, the wettest time of year. So, it is hard to keep it dry for several days in a row at the end of May and start of June. Well, we will see 2, maybe 3 more dry days before rain and thunderstorm chances return.

Jeff Penner

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great and meaningful rest of your holiday weekend.

Stay healthy