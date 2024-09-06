KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Fall chill loading for this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TGIF Blog Readers -

While Mother Nature is starting to show her seasonal colors, it’s not the fall foliage that's most noticeable right now. Instead, it's the dip in temperatures, for the first time since May, Kansas City will experience overnight temperatures dipping into the 40s. In addition to the cooler temperatures, a dry weather pattern is expected to persist until the next Chiefs game.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Be prepared for a chilly start to your mornings this weekend. We will sit close to record cool starts with temperatures in 40s to start both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Keep in mind we normally hold overnight lows in the 60s this time of year. So if you're an early riser, be sure to bundle up before heading out the door.

So while days are getting shorter and there is a taste of Fall in the air, don't break out your winter coat just yet! Kansas City's typical first frost and freeze dates are a little ways off, usually happening around Oct. 17 and 27, respectively.

The chilly overnights will likely set the stage for a cool but sunny weekend. Expect crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons as the sun warms the day. While it might be a bit nippy at times, it's the perfect weather for outdoor activities like supporting the Royals, heading to the KC Current game or celebrating those grandparents in your lives!

With clear skies holding for the entire weekend there is one stargazing event to watch for, the epsilon-Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday night. While not as spectacular as the Perseid meteor shower, which is the highlight of summer, the epsilon-Perseids still offer a chance to see some shooting stars.

Enjoy a relatively calm and uneventful weather pattern for the rest of next week. As high pressure builds nearby, temperatures are expected to gradually warm up, reaching the low to mid-80s. However, a shortwave system moving out of the Rockies around Tuesday or Wednesday should prevent temperatures from soaring back into the 90s.

As for our next chance of rain, it looks like we'll have to wait until the end of the 10-day forecast. It seems like Mother Nature might be a Chiefs fan, as she's hinting at another cold front heading toward Kansas City next weekend.

As you look ahead to the Bengals vs. Chiefs game, here's what you can expect weather-wise: temperatures should be near normal. However, if we're ahead of any approaching fronts, we might see a slight temperature increase. On the other hand, if we're dealing with a front, there's a chance of rain. But as your official Chiefs meteorologists, we'll keep you updated on all things weather-related at 1 Arrowhead Drive.