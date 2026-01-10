Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a system overnight that brought rain and a little bit of snow. If you were parked outside and left before 9-10 a.m., then you likely had some snow on your car.

Jeff Penner

There may also have been a few slick spots as surfaces were wet, followed by temperatures dropping to 30-32. If the temperature had dropped quickly into the 20s, we could have seen a "flash freeze."

However, since the temperature dropped slowly, most surfaces stayed warm enough, long enough for the water to evaporate before it had a chance to freeze. Now, that being said, there may be a few slick spots, and all it takes is one slick spot to be a problem. After 9-10 a.m., any slick spots/snow will melt and evaporate.

What is next?

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy!

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Fast-Moving Systems, Up and Down Temperatures

