KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first snow of the season could happen on Thanksgiving, but you may not see a lot of it if you're staying in town for the holiday. Your travels may be impacted if you're headed east this week.

After a chilly day, Tuesday night brings frigid temperatures. The area will drop into the 20s with a hard freeze possible. Otherwise, the night will be calm with mostly cloudy skies.

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The rest of the day on Wednesday will be chilly, but mild. Highs will top out near 40°, but most of the day will be spent in the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate once again.

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Thanksgiving will have similar temperatures with mostly cloudy skies.

A winter system to the east will bring the chance of a mix of snowfall and rain to the area on Thursday. This would be the first snowfall of the season!

Snow is possible starting late Wednesday night, with the highest chance of seeing precipitation during Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, the system will start to pull away from the area.

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Although only small amounts of precipitation are expected in the KC metro, accumulating snowfall is expected across central and eastern Missouri. You may encounter travel impacts Wednesday and Thursday if your Thanksgiving plans bring you east of KC.

For the KC metro, only about a trace of snow is expected. Up to 1 inch is possible for the viewing area's eastern counties in central Missouri.

Snowfall totals may reach up to 8 inches in some parts of Missouri and Illinois.

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Beyond Thursday, the weather will be much quieter and more comfortable. Highs will reach into the 50s by Friday and will continue to stay above average into the weekend.

Some light rain is possible heading into Sunday morning. Outside of that, the rest of the forecast is looking dry with highs in the 50s headed into next week.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Safe travels, and I hope you enjoy your week!