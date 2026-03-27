KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Freeze Tonight, Big Warm Up, Next Thunderstorm Chance

Good Friday bloggers,

We had some rain overnight, but amounts were mostly trace-.25" with a few thin west-east bands of .25"-.75". The heaviest bands were from Burlington, KS to Warsaw, MO and Polo, MO to Moberly, MO.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Overall, there was not much rain. So, with a return to low humidity today and north winds gusting to 30-40 mph this morning and 20 mph this afternoon and the dry winter brush, there is a Fire Weather Warning. This means watch the outdoor burning as fires can start easy and spread fast.

Jeff Penner

Fire Weather watches and warnings cover much of the Plains and southeast USA.

Jeff Penner

The satellite picture from early this morning shows our cold front squishing the heat dome to the south. The dome will be shifting to the southeast USA next week and this opens the door to a more active weather pattern.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

TODAY:

We will see increasing sunshine and decreasing wind with highs in the mid 50s. This is more like the end of March and not early August. The high Thursday was 93° which ties the all time March record high set back way back, last Saturday. The weather this March has been odd even for March.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

A freeze is likely with lows 25°-30° as the sky will be mostly clear with a light wind. Regardless of the weather pattern it is not really safe to plant outdoors until early May.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The surface high pressure will move to the east into the Tennessee Valley. The wind blows clockwise around high pressure which means we will see a return to south winds and a warming trend. A warm front will be approaching from the west. Highs will be around 60° in KC with 70s in the western plains.

Jeff Penner

Here is a summary of the weather today and Saturday.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The wind will increase from the south to 15-25 mph as the warm front surges through. This will take our highs to the 70s. The 90s are showing up again in the southwest Plains.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

It will be windy with south winds gusting to 30-40 mph, highs in the 80s and moderate humidity. We will see a lot of high and some mid level clouds which means most of the day we will see filtered sunshine.

Jeff Penner

So, with the wind blowing out, very warm temperatures with moderate humidity and the fences 10 feet closer...Pitchers Beware! The ball will be carrying. Also, if you are tailgating make sure the plastic ware is secure.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

This is the day when we have our next chance of thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

If you look close at the image below, the thunderstorms are behind the front. If this happens, it will lower the severe threat. We will continue to follow this through the weekend. This next chance of thunderstorms starts a 7-10 day periods where we will see several chances of rain and thunderstorms. This time of year, severe weather is always on the table. Hopefully, it stays mostly off the table.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy