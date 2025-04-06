KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Freeze warning, then a run at 80°

Good Sunday night, bloggers,

The active weather pattern will take a 7-10 day break. This break starts with a freeze warning, has one chance of showers/thunderstorms and a run at 80°.

This is good news for the Twins vs. Royals four-game series this week. The Royals improved their record today as the weather is improving.

And since we are doing good on rain, this break will not be an issue with any kind of drought conditions or wildfires. A few days may see a bit of an elevated fire danger, but the soil is wet, and the trees and other items are greening up.

There is much more moisture in a green leaf than a brown one, so it reduces fire danger.

We are, officially, just under .50" above average rainfall/melted snow for the year.

