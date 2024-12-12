KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Freezing drizzle possible north of Kansas City Friday PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Thursday blog readers-

We've got another cold day here in Kansas City and a wind chill making it feel like the mid 20s at times as well as teen into northern Missouri.

But tomorrow we're tracking a push of warm air lifting into the forecast that will stick around for the weekend. Rain chances will be on the rise and as we contest with lifting the cold air out there is a chance for some freezing drizzle and rain Friday night during this transition.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Spotty sprinkles look to arrive by 4 p.m. on Friday and become more showery by 6 p.m. The concern will be for motorists making travel plans north along Interstate 35 and Interstate 29 to-or-from Iowa Friday night. So if you have travel plans be mindful there could be some ice along your path.

Overall this concern stays one to two counties into northern Missouri and should be washed away by rain quickly after 10 p.m. Here is a look where that rain vs. freezing rain (pink) could be setting up by 6 p.m.

By midnight we will have lifted all the cold air out of the state and will be watching heavier rain push into the area into Saturday morning. Expect brief and heavy downpours overnight that will leave us with 0.25-0.5" of rain by Saturday morning.

Unfortunately this means the best meteor shower of the year will be ruined by rain chances. But honestly if you if it wasn't raining the nearly full moon would have made it more difficult to see what is typically our best shooting star show. The geminids will peak Friday night but rain chances will keep us gray and gloomy.

As we move through the weekend warmer weather is expected for us in Kansas City with 50s arriving both Saturday and Sunday. This warming trend comes and the Pacific Ocean continues to toss storms at the west coast and with the gulf opening up a bit for us there will be storms rolling nearby for the next week.

We will be watching Monday for some light rain, but this system honestly keeps pulling away from us, so don't get your hopes up. Then Mid week there is another push of moisture nearby that looks to likely be a miss also. So mother nature is certainly trying but when it comes to big storms eyeing KC, I've got nothing for you.

So as we head toward the first day of winter, there isn't anything white in our forecast. But there is more light!

Anyone else excited to see a little more of the sun?!?!

This warm and dry trend looks likely to continue as we head toward Christmas. So while there may be storms trying to push into the Great Plains next week, the climate outlook isn't favorable for much of anything by Dec. 25. Which is more reason to believe that these storms will continue to pull away from us making next week relatively dry.

That being said, the first peak at the Christmas holiday has us drier than normal and warmer than normal.

Stay safe and healthy out there and remember to be kind to each other.