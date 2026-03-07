KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Calmer period in store for Kansas City after storms

Good Saturday bloggers,

It was certainly an interesting day of weather on Friday as we tracked 3 periods of potential rain and thunderstorms. Thankfully, period 1 during the day produced rain into the afternoon keeping temps in the upper 60s. Because, if there was more sunshine we would have warmed to the 70s and the line last night would have been much more problematic.

In the 7 minute video below we will discuss the Friday night severe weather,

Jeff Penner

the few days of calm weather,

and the next storm system.

Have a great weekend

Remember to "Spring Forward" tonight check smoke alarm batteries if you can.

Stay healthy