KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Updating Kansas City's severe weather chances for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday bloggers,

If you have any interest in the weather, then you know by now there is a threat of severe weather later tonight through Friday night. There are three main rounds to monitor.

Jeff Penner

The severe threat is real, but there are still factors that could sway the thunderstorms to be less severe. This still means to be weather aware as situations like Friday can change rapidly.

Details are in the seven-minute video below.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to ask.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.