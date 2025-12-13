KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Frigid Weekend then A Big Warm Up

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are seeing Arctic air move in today along with an overcast sky and perhaps some flurries. There is a small chance we see some freezing mist/drizzle this afternoon. We will need to watch this closely as all it takes is a trace-0.01" to cause slick spots.

Otherwise, it will be an extremely cold and dry weekend including the Chiefs game. Maybe the cold will affect the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs need every bit of help.

Jeff Penner

Details on the cold and warm up are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy