KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Gary times out Kansas City's severe weather threat on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning, everyone,

There is a major severe weather risk in our area today.

There are still a few questions, and as of right now, it appears it is coming together for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, which may very well include a few tornadoes in our viewing area.

With lingering questions about the setup, we will need to monitor this very closely, and we will be doing just that.

This morning's thunderstorms just strengthened, but they will be moving east of the area by late afternoon. Our attention then shifts to the west, where it will get up to near 90 degrees, fueling the thunderstorms.

Severe T-Storms are possible today & tonight

Timing:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — The thunderstorms south and east of Kansas City will move away and weaken.

3 to 9 p.m. — A tornado watch will likely be issued, and severe thunderstorms will likely be developing. Large hail and damaging winds will accompany a few of the thunderstorms, and a tornado is also possible.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Severe weather will be weakening. Heavy rain is likely, and some spots may get over 3" of rain. In these localized areas, flooding is possible.

After 2 a.m. — Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible with just a slight chance of anything being severe.

