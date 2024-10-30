KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Getting you prepared for severe weather Wednesday

Happy Halloween Eve, weather blog readers!

It's certainly an eerie morning outside with the gusty south winds, very warm temperatures and high humidity for late October.

You might get the sense of changing weather on the horizon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area in a threat level 2 and 3 for severe storms this evening.

The Kansas City metro is at an enhanced risk level (3 of 5) for severe weather as a very strong cold front sweeps through.

KSHB 41 Weather

THREATS:

The main concern continues to be damaging wind gusts, reaching 60-70 mph, along a line of thunderstorms.

However, it will also be important to follow the potential for tornadoes.

KSHB 41 Weather

A rare 10% chance of strong tornadoes in our area has been highlighted by the SPC.

This outlook has our attention because of how rare it is this late in the fall season!

The area of concern goes from northern Oklahoma to eastern Kansas and up to the state line.

This tells us there's a greater chance of seeing a strong, destructive tornado from the right storm. This also says there's a 90% chance we don't see a tornado.

Please visit Cassie Wilson's blog from yesterday for more information on that!

TIMING:

Morning to 2 p.m. — Cloudy, warm and windy with the occasional shower or thunderstorm.

Any development that forms will not be severe and, unfortunately, won't tamper the severe potential later on.

KSHB 41 Weather

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Isolated strong storms may form ahead of the main line. These could roll across KC.

The upper-level support will be limited with these storms, so not too concerned, but worth watching.

Also during this time, more discrete storms develop over central and eastern Kansas. These have the potential of producing tornadoes but will be outside our area.

KSHB 41 Weather

6 p.m. to midnight — This is the time frame we would like you to stay WEATHER AWARE!

The broken line of discrete cells over central/eastern Kansas starts to form a line and race toward Kansas City.

The greatest impact for KC will be between 9-11 p.m.

Very heavy rainfall (reaching 1-2" easily) is expected while producing damaging winds and possibly embedded tornadoes along the squall line.

KSHB 41 Weather

KSHB 41 Weather

After midnight — Storms are moving into central Missouri and weakening in the process.

KSHB 41 Weather

WHAT TO DO NOW:

Continue to keep yourself updated on TV and social media as the timing and impacts could shift.

Keep phones charged and on loud so that you are prepared when warnings are issued.

Luckily, for many, this will hit right around or before bedtime.

As always, we will be here for you all day to keep you safe and advised!

Thanks for reading.

—