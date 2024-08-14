KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat advisory ends as strong to severe storms roll in tonight

Happy hump day, blog readers —

There is a solid heat and humidity combination to swim through today. Expect the upper 80s and low 90s to feel closer to 100° through the early evening.

This is all thanks to a warm front that is lifting into the area. Behind this warm front, there is a trailing cold front that will be working to utilize all that energy and juice to create strong to severe storms later tonight.

It looks like storms will initialize by 9-10 p.m. around a Maryville, Missouri, to Manhattan, Kansas, line.

The main concern for severe storm impacts will be east of I-29 through I-35 and areas north of Highway 36.

The main focus for threats is strong and damaging winds as well as quarter-size or damaging hail, with a low — but not completely no — tornado threat.

The threat of rotating thunderstorms remains well north of the metro, mainly between 10-2 a.m. through north central Missouri.

Here is a look at how radar could start and evolve by 2 a.m.

By 2 a.m., we will be watching for this line of storms to build south toward the metro as well.

I do think the southern portion of this line will be weakening and lose the threat of rotating thunderstorms quickly after midnight, but I do think some wind damage will remain a possibility around the metro.

By sunrise, these storms should all be running east and weakening.

There has been a lot of rain this week.

As we look at the three-day estimated rainfall, you can see areas through north central Missouri have taken most of the cake.

This area is already very saturated and will have the best chance for flooding concerns.

Take a look at the estimated rainfall for the next 24 hours.

We are certainly loading it on for areas through north central Missouri this week, with another 2-4" possible by Thursday night.

With strong-severe storms in the forecast for mainly our sleeping hours, make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

