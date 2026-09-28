KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heavy rainfall possible later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mild weather has returned for Monday and Tuesday, with another round of heavy rainfall possible by midweek.

If you get the chance to spend time outdoors on Monday, I recommend it. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the morning hours, returning to the mid-70s into the afternoon. You can plan on partly cloudy skies and mild conditions throughout the day.

KSHB

Tuesday will be very similar, just add a couple degrees. Highs will be closer to the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies once again. Rain chances hold off until late Tuesday night.

KSHB

There's a chance of off-and-on showers Wednesday, but I do not expect rain to last all day. Consistent, widespread rain is more likely Wednesday night, continuing throughout the day on Thursday.

KSHB

The rain on Thursday could become heavy at times. With multiple rounds of rain possible Wednesday and Thursday, flash flooding will be a concern. Outside of that, the chance of severe weather remains very low this week.

KSHB

There is a 2/5 risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for much of the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

KSHB

Drier conditions return on Friday with cooler temperatures. Over the weekend, you can plan on mornings in the 50s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It should turn out to be the ideal fall weekend! Seasonable weather continues into next week.

KSHB

The soggy conditions Wednesday and Thursday won't last for long. Drier-than-average weather is expected for much of next week, as well as the stretch from Oct. 6–12.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Enjoy the weather, and have an amazing week!

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