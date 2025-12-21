KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Hello Winter in Kansas City!

Good Sunday bloggers,

Winter begins today at 9:03 a.m., which means today is the shortest daylight of the year at 9 hours and 25 minutes. After today,the daylight will get longer each day, reaching its peak on the first day of summer, which is June 21, 2026, when we will see 14 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

Jeff Penner

An unseasonably warm pattern is going to set in for the 1st week of Winter.

Details on this weather pattern and likely warmest Christmas day ever recorded are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Merry Christmas

Stay healthy