KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Huge warm up coming for Kansas City. What about Christmas week?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

It was the coldest morning of the season so far as low dropped to between 0° and 5°. We are tracking a huge warm up that arrives Monday. Temperatures tonight will drop to 15° by midnight then slowly rise. Now, a south wind 10-20 mph which is bringing in the warmer air will create wind chills between 0° and 10° Monday morning before the warmer gets here.

How long will the warmer air last? How warm will it get? Do we have a chance of a "White Christmas"? Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead
Stay healthy
GO CHIEFS!

