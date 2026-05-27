KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing Chance of Rain/T-Storms for Most Locations

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are going into a complex weather pattern that will end up producing a zone of rain and thunderstorms in our area. This zone will see a decent amount of rain, but little to no severe weather. The location of the main zone is still not set yet.

Jeff Penner

This zone is partially being set up by a weak upper level low heading to Kansas. It was located in the Texas panhandle this morning.

Jeff Penner

Details on the rain and thunderstorm zone is in the 8 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend

Stay healthy