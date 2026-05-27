Good Wednesday bloggers,
We are going into a complex weather pattern that will end up producing a zone of rain and thunderstorms in our area. This zone will see a decent amount of rain, but little to no severe weather. The location of the main zone is still not set yet.
This zone is partially being set up by a weak upper level low heading to Kansas. It was located in the Texas panhandle this morning.
Details on the rain and thunderstorm zone is in the 8 minute video below.
Have a great rest of your week and weekend
Stay healthy
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing Chance of Rain/T-Storms for Most Locations