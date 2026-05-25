KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing Rain Chances this Week from the Southeast

Good Memorial Day bloggers,

We had a beautiful sunrise on this Memorial Day as we had some altocumulus & stratocumulus clouds.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

We also had a few light rain showers in northern Missouri that dissipated before reaching KC. If you were up very early and looked to the north you could see some weak rain shafts. Those were the rain showers, but some of the rain may have evaporated before reaching the ground, known as "virga."

Jeff Penner

We will see increasing rain chances this week from southeast to northwest. Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a meaningful Memorial day and great week ahead.

Stay healthy