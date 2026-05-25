Good Memorial Day bloggers,
We had a beautiful sunrise on this Memorial Day as we had some altocumulus & stratocumulus clouds.
We also had a few light rain showers in northern Missouri that dissipated before reaching KC. If you were up very early and looked to the north you could see some weak rain shafts. Those were the rain showers, but some of the rain may have evaporated before reaching the ground, known as "virga."
We will see increasing rain chances this week from southeast to northwest. Details are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a meaningful Memorial day and great week ahead.
Stay healthy
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing Rain Chances this Week from the Southeast