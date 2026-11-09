KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City in store for big temperature swings this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don't put your winter coats away just yet. We're in for a roller coaster ride of temperatures this week. We'll start off with highs in the upper 60s Monday, with the potential of a frost or freeze by Friday.

It won't be feeling at all like November on Monday, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. After some fog to start the day, temperatures will reach the upper 60s into the afternoon. Our western and southwestern counties will easily reach the mid 70s with full sunshine throughout the day.

It will feel comfortable with light winds and low humidity.

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Skies will remain clear overnight with calm conditions. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s to begin the day, with a rebound back into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and overall feeling very similar to Monday's forecast.

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Although the weather in Kansas City will be feeling incredibly pleasant, our temperatures are going to be well above average for this time of year. Temperatures in the mid 50s are considered average for early to mid November.

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Don't get too used to the warm weather, though! A cold front will move in on Wednesday, pushing temperatures down into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday and Friday.

The cold front will bring some minor rain chances to northern Missouri, but otherwise most of the area should stay dry.

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Here's what to pay attention to this week: chilly mornings on Friday and Saturday! Temperatures could easily drop into the low 30s, bringing the potential of a frost and/or freeze for the area.

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The cold won't stick around for very long, though. Temperatures in the 60s will return by the end of the weekend, and will likely continue into the following week.

Outside of some minor rain chances at the end of the 10 Day Forecast, you can expect mostly dry conditions for the next week or so.

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For the week of November 17-23, temperatures are expected to be above average for this time of year. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s are considered normal for mid-November.

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For the same week, the Kansas City area can expect an above-average chance of rain. The month of November is typically pretty dry, averaging about 2" of total moisture for the entire month.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great week!