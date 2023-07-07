KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City's Weekend weather brings something for everyone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Friday Weather Blog readers! The weekend is already upon, and it was a short work week for many thanks to the Fourth of July falling on Tuesday this year.

The weather the next few days will hopefully make many of you happy, unless your plans are for something outdoor Friday evening.

Let's get into it.

Friday Evening-Saturday Morning

Obviously this is a very sensitive forecast as the Taylor Swift concert is outdoors with thousands of people attending.

The latest model data as of Friday morning shows showers and storms beginning in the afternoon and perhaps lasting through the wee hours of Saturday morning. I am NOT saying it is going to rain that entire period and I am NOT saying it is going to rain everywhere. But there likely will be storms that form, just a matter of will you get rain.

Rain can be dealt with for outdoor events but lightning cannot, and these storm do carry the potential for lightning, especially before 9 p.m.

We need temperatures to stay relatively cool today to help temper the lightning as generally speaking the more heat you have the more lightning can be produced.

For instance, below is a weather model of temperatures and lightning, focus on the white circle where temperatures in the upper 80s

As storms move through that warm air, lightning will increase, shown here in oranges and reds.

With highs today maybe only near 80, that lowers the likelihood of intense lighting. But again if we warm into the mid to upper 80s, that does become a concern.

Not only does the chance of intense lightning increase with temperatures, so does hail and wind...so fingers crossed for clouds.

Saturday

After some showers move out by sunrise (5:59 a.m.) the weather Saturday looks like it doesn't belong in July.

The morning will start off cloudy and a little humid but the sun shines by afternoon leading to highs in the middle to upper 70s and lower humidity.

The Eat Outside Index(EOI) is a perfect 10 out of 10 for both lunch and dinner.

Sunday

Sunday, although isn't quite as cool, is a perfect summer day.

We'll start off the day with what could be the coolest morning in about a month with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s

We're forecasting mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the middle 80s for the rest of the day.

I think this too warrants more 10 out of 10 for the EOI throughout the day.

Rainfall Forecast

We will continue to chip away at the drought that has set up throughout Kansas and Missouri.

Although the 0.50-2" we picked up over the last week aren't counted in the latest drought monitor, we still need A LOT of rain.

I plotted the rainfall forecast for Downtown Kansas City and most models do have it rain for that location but again, don't count on rain. Keep on watering!

The next 7 days do feature more rain chances here is a look at that forecast generated by NOAA-Weather Prediction Center

Hope you get some rain, when it's convenient for your plans, of course. Have a great weekend!