KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Major weather whiplash next 24 hours in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday morning, weather bloggers,

Another week, another strong storm system! We have dealt with several powerful storms the last three weeks & this one brings more high wind, even colder air & rain changing to snow to the region tomorrow.

Luckily, today remains very warm where daytime highs approach 80°! This could be our first 80° day of the season, since last we week we got so close at 79° on Thursday and Friday. We will also have to battle some very strong wind gusts from the south, reaching 35-40 mph, hence the high fire danger & a red flag warning in place today.

KSHB Weather

Now for the main focus - Wednesday.

The strong front and low-pressure center is moving across Wyoming and Utah right now. This storm has triggered many alerts across the mountains & Plains - with the blizzard warning & high wind warning closest to our region.

KSHB Weather

Kansas City's focus turns to the big temperature drop and high winds the front brings between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In general, temperatures go from near 60° at 7 a.m. to 48° at noon and down to 35° at 5 p.m. You can also anticipate a period of rain from noon to 3 p.m. and then snow from 3 to 9 p.m., clearing the region from west to east. The timing of the cold air and rain/snow transition will change based on the speed of the front.

KSHB Weather

KSHB Weather

KSHB Weather

Now, for the snow.

Most of the snow will fall during the daylight hours. The ground and air temperatures will likely stay too warm for anything to stick and the roads will be wet for the evening commute. However, if the snow continues to fall past sunset, then minor accumulations could be possible on SOME surfaces - like cars, grass/mulch, elevated roads.

KSHB Weather

As for the wind.

Prepare for strong wind gusts of over 50mph as the front and low-pressure center swing by. Unfortunately, we've been through this a few times already and know what type of damage this brings. Downed trees or power lines are possible with power outages too.

The snow will be over from west to east between 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and temperatures look to stay quite cold overnight. Perhaps, falling below freezing. May need to watch for some slick spots on roads if they don't dry out enough overnight.

KSHB Weather

Now, it would be remiss of me to not mention that Wednesday's snow just so happens to fall on the last day of winter - spring officially begins at 4:01 a.m. Thursday. Almost like a story book "ending" to a very active, cold and snowy winter season in Kansas City!

—

