KSHB 41 Weather Blog | March in "Like a Lion" with Rain, Ice and Snow

Good Saturday bloggers,

March is going to be coming in like a lion as we track a strong cold front for tonight followed by a weather system Sunday afternoon and night. This weather system will spread a variety of precipitation across the area.

Jeff Penner

There is still a question on how slick it will become as it depends on how cold it is during the precipitation.

Details are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

