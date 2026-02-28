Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | March in "Like a Lion" with Rain, Ice and Snow

2.jpg
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted

Good Saturday bloggers,

March is going to be coming in like a lion as we track a strong cold front for tonight followed by a weather system Sunday afternoon and night. This weather system will spread a variety of precipitation across the area.

2.jpg

There is still a question on how slick it will become as it depends on how cold it is during the precipitation.

3.jpg

Details are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised

KSHB Weather Blog I March in "Like a Lion" with Rain, Ice and Snow

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo