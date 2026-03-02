KSHB 41 Weather Blog | March weather madness, sleet to severe threats

Good Monday, bloggers,

We missed an ice storm Sunday by 1-2 degrees. We had thunderstorms with sleet, then a mix of rain/freezing rain.

If it had been 31-32 degrees, we would have seen trees/power lines iced over, likely not enough for power outages. Roads would have seen slick spots at the very least.

Now, we turn our attention to thunderstorms that may be severe.

There are 3 risks in our region this week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Jeff Penner

March has the highest potential to be a wild weather month as winter and spring are battling.

The fall can be crazy as well, with winter battling fall, but March is usually the winner of the wild weather award.

Details on the "March Weather Madness" are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.

