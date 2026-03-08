Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous March Weather, then Stormy March Weather

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather today and Monday. It will be nice to be outside and enjoy the later sunset which is at 7:19 PM. Highs today will be around 70° with highs Monday around 80°. The record high Monday is 77° set in 2021.

You can see a cold front lurking to the north on Monday.

2.jpg

The front will track south into our area Tuesday and interact with a storm system tracking in from the southwest that is now west of Baja, CA and energy tracking in from the northwest that is now in the Gulf of Alaska.

3.jpg

This set up will generate thunderstorms Tuesday that may be severe along with a chance to see flash flooding.

1.jpg

Details on this continued "March Weather Madness" are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.
Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous March Weather, then Stormy March Weather

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo