KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous March Weather, then Stormy March Weather

We are in for some great weather today and Monday. It will be nice to be outside and enjoy the later sunset which is at 7:19 PM. Highs today will be around 70° with highs Monday around 80°. The record high Monday is 77° set in 2021.

You can see a cold front lurking to the north on Monday.

Jeff Penner

The front will track south into our area Tuesday and interact with a storm system tracking in from the southwest that is now west of Baja, CA and energy tracking in from the northwest that is now in the Gulf of Alaska.

Jeff Penner

This set up will generate thunderstorms Tuesday that may be severe along with a chance to see flash flooding.

Jeff Penner

Details on this continued "March Weather Madness" are in the six and a half minute video below.

