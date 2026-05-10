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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous Mother's Day & Few T-Storm Chances

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Jeff Penner
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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous Mother's Day & Few T-Storm Chances
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Happy Mother's Day,

We had a beautiful sunrise for mom and we will see near perfect weather this afternoon for mom.

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A cold front moved through Saturday evening and is now moving into Texas.

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It is this front that will make for a not so nice Mother's Day in parts of Texas and Oklahoma where there is a level 2/3 of 5 severe threat.

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Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives Tuesday. Details on that thunderstorm chance and a look to the week ahead are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great Mother's Day and week ahead
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous Mother's Day & Few T-Storm Chances

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