KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous Mother's Day & Few T-Storm Chances

Happy Mother's Day,

We had a beautiful sunrise for mom and we will see near perfect weather this afternoon for mom.

Jeff Penner

A cold front moved through Saturday evening and is now moving into Texas.

Jeff Penner

It is this front that will make for a not so nice Mother's Day in parts of Texas and Oklahoma where there is a level 2/3 of 5 severe threat.

Jeff Penner

Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives Tuesday. Details on that thunderstorm chance and a look to the week ahead are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great Mother's Day and week ahead

Stay healthy