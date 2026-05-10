Happy Mother's Day,
We had a beautiful sunrise for mom and we will see near perfect weather this afternoon for mom.
A cold front moved through Saturday evening and is now moving into Texas.
It is this front that will make for a not so nice Mother's Day in parts of Texas and Oklahoma where there is a level 2/3 of 5 severe threat.
Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives Tuesday. Details on that thunderstorm chance and a look to the week ahead are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a great Mother's Day and week ahead
Stay healthy
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Marvelous Mother's Day & Few T-Storm Chances