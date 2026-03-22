KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More March Ups, Downs & all Arounds

Good Sunday bloggers,

The weather on Saturday was extraordinary as we reached a high of 93° which was a record for the day and month of March. It would have been the 2nd warmest April day and was the earliest day we reached 93° since April 29, 1910!

Jeff Penner

The last 2 days were a small part of what has been even a bit wild for March. We saw sleet, a tornado, large hail, heavy rain, high wind, snow and record heat.

Jeff Penner

March is not over and we have more ups, downs and all arounds

Details are in the almost 7 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy