KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More Rain & T-Storm Chances, next one Tonight

Before we get to the weather ahead. Let's look back at the thunderstorms Friday night. The National Weather service just put information out that there was a small, tornado Friday night in Strasburg, MO in Cass county.

You can see the velocity couplet in the velocity at the time in question. It also appears it was one of those tornadoes on the front of a line.

It was a brief EF-0 tornado. There is more detailed information from the National Weather Service below.

Here is the information they sent out.

A brief/weak tornado developed just west of Strasburg at 821 pm CDT on July 11 with minor tree damage observed near State Route 58. The tornado moved into the village of Strasburg, damaging several trees from the southwest to northeast side of town. Most of the tree limbs were six inches or less in diameter. Some of the trees were snapped at their tops, particularly on the northeast side of town, where at least a dozen trees were noticeably snapped just south of a corn field just east of town. The last sign of damage was observed on Struzick Road just northeast of Strasburg, where several small tree limbs were downed on a north-south stretch of the road south of 191st Street. Minor damage was also observed near Route 58 on the southeast side of town, but the sporadic nature of the damage and the consistent east direction of minor property, tree, and street sign damage suggest this may have been straightline winds immediately to the south of the tornado. The tornado appears to have lasted approximately two minutes, with a path length less than a mile and a maximum width around 200 yards (though mostly much less narrower than this).

Several tree limbs, a road sign, and blown debris at a couple of residences were observed immediately south of a tornado track in Strasburg. This damage appears to be from straightline winds given the consistent east displacement of the damage in this portion of the track and the more sporadic nature of the damage.

Now to the upcoming weather.

We are tracking an area of rain and thunderstorms from southern Kansas. This area is heading up I-35. Will it hold together to bring some much needed rain to locations south of I-70?

